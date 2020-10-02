-
-
Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Brice Garnett jars 23-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett sinks a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Garnett got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.