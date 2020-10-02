-
-
Brian Stuard putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Brian Stuard hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 85th at even par; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Chappell is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Brian Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Stuard to 2 over for the round.
-
-
