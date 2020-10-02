-
Brian Harman putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sergio Garcia, Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Sebastián Muñoz, Peter Malnati, Michael Gligic, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Harman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Harman at 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.
