  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.