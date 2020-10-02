Brandt Snedeker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Snedeker's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Snedeker had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker's tee shot went 135 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Snedeker's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.