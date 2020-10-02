-
Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Hagy got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hagy's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
