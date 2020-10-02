In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Branden Grace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 122nd at 3 over; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Grace's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Grace's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Grace's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.