In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 130 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Van Pelt's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Van Pelt had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Van Pelt's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Van Pelt had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.