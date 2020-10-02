-
Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bo Hoag hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 128th at 3 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Chappell is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hoag's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoag's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hoag chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
