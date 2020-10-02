-
Bill Haas finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bill Haas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Haas hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.
