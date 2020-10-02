In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hossler's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 612-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.