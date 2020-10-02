  • Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.