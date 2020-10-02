-
Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 8th at 7 under.
Cook tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Cook hit his 124 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
