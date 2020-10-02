-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 8th at 8 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 13th. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
Lahiri got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lahiri's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
