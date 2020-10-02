-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Putnam's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Putnam chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Putnam at even for the round.
Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
