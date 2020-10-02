Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.