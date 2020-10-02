-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long lands his 141-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 120th at 2 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 2nd at 9 under; and Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Long hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 584-yard par-5 14th, Long reached the green in 4 and rolled a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Long at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Long had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to even for the round.
