  • Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long lands his 141-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Adam Long uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long lands his 141-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.