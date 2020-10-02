Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wise hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise sank his approach shot from 106 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.