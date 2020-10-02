Aaron Baddeley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 fifth, Baddeley hit his 135 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Baddeley's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 1 under for the round.