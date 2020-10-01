-
Zack Fischer shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Zack Fischer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fischer finished his round tied for 122nd at 2 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Fischer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Fischer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fischer to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Fischer hit his 99 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fischer to 2 over for the round.
