Zach Johnson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Highlights
Zach Johnson birdies No. 7 at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson sinks a 10-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Zach Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Zach Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Johnson hit his 82 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
