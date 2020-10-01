Zac Blair hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, Kevin Chappell, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Blair had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Blair's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Blair's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Blair chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.