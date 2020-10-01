-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 107th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Zhang got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
