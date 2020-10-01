-
-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Clark hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.