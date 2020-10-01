William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

McGirt had a fantastic chip-in on the 181-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even for the round.