Will Zalatoris shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Zalatoris got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 165 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
