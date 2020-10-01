In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Gordon hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gordon to 2 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Gordon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Gordon hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 14th. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gordon's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.