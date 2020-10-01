-
Wesley Bryan finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan is in 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Bryan's 137 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
Bryan got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bryan hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bryan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to even for the round.
