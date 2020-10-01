-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
Whaley got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Whaley's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.
