Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Taylor at 1 over for the round.