-
-
Tyler McCumber putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCumber finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Tyler McCumber hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tyler McCumber to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.