In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Troy Merritt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 106th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Merritt hit his 112 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.