Tom Lewis shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Martin Laird, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lewis's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Lewis hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to even for the round.
