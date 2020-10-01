  • Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge jars a 55-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge sinks 55-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge jars a 55-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.