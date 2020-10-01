-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge sinks 55-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge jars a 55-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Martin Laird, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 first but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hoge's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.