Tim Wilkinson putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tim Wilkinson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 81st at even par; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Tim Wilkinson hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tim Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
Wilkinson got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
