Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 140th at 5 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.
