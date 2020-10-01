In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gooch's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gooch's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gooch had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gooch's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.