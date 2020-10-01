  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im’s short game leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.