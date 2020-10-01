-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Highlights
Sungjae Im’s short game leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic, Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Im chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
