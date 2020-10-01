Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kang chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.