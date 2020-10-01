-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink jars lengthy birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Stewart Cink rolls in a 33-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cink hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cink to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
Cink hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.