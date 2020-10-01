-
Steve Lewton posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Steve Lewton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Lewton finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Steve Lewton had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steve Lewton to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lewton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewton to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lewton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewton to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lewton's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewton to 4 under for the round.
