Strong putting brings Si Woo Kim an even-par round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 81st at even par; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Si Woo Kim's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
