Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 4 under for the round.