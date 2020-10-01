Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, Kevin Chappell, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.