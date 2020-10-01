Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, and Charley Hoffman; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Muñoz's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 8 under for the round.