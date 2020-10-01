-
Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz a 8-under 64 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz dials in approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 157-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, and Charley Hoffman; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Muñoz's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 8 under for the round.
