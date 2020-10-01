Sebastian Cappelen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 28th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Cappelen's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cappelen had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cappelen missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cappelen to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cappelen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cappelen's 174 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.