-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, O'Hair hit his 120 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, O'Hair hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, O'Hair had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.