In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 71st at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic, Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.

Scheffler tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Scheffler got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.