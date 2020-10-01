Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Scott Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.