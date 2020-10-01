-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Piercy hit his 111 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
-
-
