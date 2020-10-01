In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Scott Harrington's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

Harrington hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th, he then sank his 272 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Harrington chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Harrington at 2 under for the round.