Scott Brown shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Martin Laird, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Brown hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Brown reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at even-par for the round.
